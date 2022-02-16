Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €171.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($194.55) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.51 ($188.08).

DB1 opened at €159.25 ($180.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 12 month high of €163.35 ($185.63).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

