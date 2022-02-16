Delek US (DK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DK stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,587 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,892. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Delek US by 10.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Delek US by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 111,325 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

