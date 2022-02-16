Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEX opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.