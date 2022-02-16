Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DEX opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
