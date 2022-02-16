Definity Financial Corporation Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

DFY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE DFY opened at C$29.35 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.