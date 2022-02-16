Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Million

Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to post $44.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $45.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $164.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.
Shares of DH traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 361,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,501. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
