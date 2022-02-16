DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.78 Per Share

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DCC in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Truckle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. DCC has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

