DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Paula A. Price Sells 700 Shares

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DVA opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.