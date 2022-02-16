Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $329,528.26 and $2,326.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.53 or 0.07081783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,057.54 or 0.99920765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,138,294 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.