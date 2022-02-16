CyberOptics (CYBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CYBE opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 1,445.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.