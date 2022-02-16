CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Posts Earnings Results

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CVRX traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 59,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. CVRx has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CVRx by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CVRx by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.