Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CW opened at $138.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.49. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $110.16 and a one year high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average is $129.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $963,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

