Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 71,751 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,751 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of News by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 67,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. News’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

