Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 31,086 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,086 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

