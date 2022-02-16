Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 27,254 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.76 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The firm has a market cap of $255.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

