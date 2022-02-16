Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $6.18 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Toro by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Toro by 40.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 68,602 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $664,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TTC opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

