Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 72.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,888 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $222.38 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.22 and its 200-day moving average is $229.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.