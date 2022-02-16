Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,853 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.