CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CSX were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,853,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

