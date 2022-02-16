CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.83. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,050 shares of company stock worth $2,089,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

