Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,284 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

