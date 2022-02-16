Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.800-$1.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.31.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Crown by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Crown by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.