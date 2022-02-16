Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.70-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.82. Crocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.700-$10.250 EPS.

Crocs stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.47. Crocs has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

