Critical Contrast: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Momentive Global and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 6.40 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -23.51 AdTheorent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Momentive Global and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 AdTheorent 0 0 6 0 3.00

Momentive Global currently has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 235.63%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 59.51%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02% AdTheorent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AdTheorent beats Momentive Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

