Critical Comparison: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) vs. Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bitfarms alerts:

88.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bitfarms and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95% Rackspace Technology -6.76% 15.03% 3.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bitfarms and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rackspace Technology 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus price target of $21.21, indicating a potential upside of 65.61%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Rackspace Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million 23.07 -$16.29 million ($0.01) -410.00 Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 0.99 -$245.80 million ($0.98) -13.07

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Rackspace Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.