Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up to $13.59

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $14.14. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 3,259 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.60.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.
About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.
