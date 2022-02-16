Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up to $13.59

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $14.14. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 3,259 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goff John C bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,726,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $20,118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,990,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.