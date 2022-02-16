Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Friday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 6,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,051. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

