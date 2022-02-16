Credit Suisse Group Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 480

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 465 ($6.29) to GBX 480 ($6.50) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.00.

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $$6.64 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

