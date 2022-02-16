Credit Suisse Group Boosts Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $81.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

