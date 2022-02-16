Credit Suisse AG Sells 67,144 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,144 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $15.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

