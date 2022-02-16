Credit Suisse AG Buys 250,226 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.81% of Athenex worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 66.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.