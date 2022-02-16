Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $17,990,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 95.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,610,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after buying an additional 785,820 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $10,521,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 680.8% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PSTH opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

