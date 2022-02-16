Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.52.

ETSY stock opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.37 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.