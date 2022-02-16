Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $391.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.