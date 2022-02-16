Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $185.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

