Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

