Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of CVLG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 77,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $360.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.58. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

