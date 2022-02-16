Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.