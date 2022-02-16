Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.