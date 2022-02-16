Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -423.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

