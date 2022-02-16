Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PVH by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of PVH by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.