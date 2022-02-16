Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

