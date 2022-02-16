Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after acquiring an additional 296,674 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,830,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 198,496 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $50,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,842,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

GWB opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

