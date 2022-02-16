Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $31,069,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 224,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,715 shares of company stock worth $5,873,510. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

