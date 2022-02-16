Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

