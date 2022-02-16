Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,288. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 393,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 168,071 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

