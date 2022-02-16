Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Down 3%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.22). 114,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 165,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.58 million and a PE ratio of 32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.50.

In other news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($14,208.39).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

