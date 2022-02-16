Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

