Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 9,772,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 750.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

