Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 9,772,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 750.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

