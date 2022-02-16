Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $87.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

