Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report sales of $415.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.50 million and the lowest is $409.78 million. Conn’s posted sales of $367.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. StockNews.com lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Conn’s by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 375.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 59,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 429,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $691.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

